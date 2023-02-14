D1 Capital Partners Now Owns 2.70% of Alkami Technology (ALKT)

Fintel reports that D1 Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT). This represents 2.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.83MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.90% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkami Technology is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from its latest reported closing price of $16.03.

The projected annual revenue for Alkami Technology is $262MM, an increase of 37.30%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkami Technology. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKT is 0.20%, a decrease of 22.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 59,750K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Atlantic holds 18,730K shares representing 20.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,515K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Long Path Partners holds 2,388K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 22.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,951K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 52.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,951K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 56.46% over the last quarter.

Alkami Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

