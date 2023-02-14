D1 Capital Partners Now Owns 2.10% of Expedia Group (EXPE)

Fintel reports that D1 Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.14MM shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE). This represents 2.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 12.68MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 75.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.30% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $129.50. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.30% from its latest reported closing price of $111.35.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is $13,091MM, an increase of 12.21%. The projected annual EPS is $9.59, an increase of 326.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.29%, a decrease of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 162,115K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,501K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,193K shares, representing a decrease of 30.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 56.33% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,985K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 9.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,529K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 3,955K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,502K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.