D1 Capital Partners Now Owns 0.01% of Toast Inc - (TOST)

Fintel reports that D1 Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.02MM shares of Toast Inc - Class A (TOST). This represents 0.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.39MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.25% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is $24.96. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.25% from its latest reported closing price of $23.94.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is $3,672MM, an increase of 48.36%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 25.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.40%, a decrease of 20.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.42% to 298,974K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,927K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,755K shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 43.58% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 26,272K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,222K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 41.09% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 20,712K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,632K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 99.85% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 15,788K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 14,705K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,943K shares, representing an increase of 45.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 129.00% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

