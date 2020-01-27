D.R. Horton's Solid Earnings Boost Builder Stocks, Even as New-Home Sales Unexpectedly Fall

Home builder D.R. Horton’s earnings report on Monday gives investors reason to believe the sector will have a solid earnings season. Beyond that, though, the outlook is less certain.

For its fiscal first quarter, the Arlington, Texas-based builder reported $4.02 billion in sales, up 14% from a year earlier and above the $3.75 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted. The beat came as net sales orders for homes jumped 19% on a unit basis (and 22% on a dollar basis) and as the average sales price rose significantly.

Adjusted per-share earnings, which exclude a $32.9 million tax benefit that was retroactively reinstated during the quarter, among other items, came in at 89 cents. That’s slightly under the 91 cents analysts expected.

Shares of D.R. Horton (ticker: DHI) gained 2.5% in midday trading. The report gave a lift to fellow builders, most of which are set to report their own earnings over the next month or two. KB Home (KBH) rose 0.5% while Lennar (LEN) and PulteGroup (PHM) each rose 0.7%. Those gains, while pretty modest, came as the S&P 500 fell 1.4% amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

While investors can look to D.R. Horton’s latest results for clues for what’s to come from the rest of the sector this earnings season, some moderation in the pace of home sales in the months to come is likely.

A separate report released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau, together with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, showed new-home sales unexpectedly dropped in December to the lowest level since July. The 0.4% month-over-month decrease to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 followed a 1.1% decline in November (the November number was revised down from an initially reported increase of 1.3%). Economists polled by Bloomberg anticipated a 1.5% rise in December new-home sales from November.

Monthly housing data can be volatile. But some economists have been warning that recent strength is more a recovery from an 18-month weak stretch than it is representative of a boom.

The bottom line, said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies, is that housing activity continues to improve, and is likely to continue to do so. “However, it is also likely to be a relatively slow and fitful process,” he said.

Prices and supply are two big reasons investors in the housing sector might maintain some caution, especially as many builders’ stocks sit near historic highs. As inventories have remained low, in part constrained by the ability of builders to hire, prices are rising. While that’s a good thing for the stocks for now, it’s exacerbating an affordability problem that is making it harder for a new generation of buyers to enter the market, even as interest rates and unemployment remain so low.

D.R. Horton, for its part, said home-sale prices rose 3% in its latest quarter from a year earlier—what executives during a call with analysts and investors on Monday called a “significant” increase.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

