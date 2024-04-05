D.R. Horton Shares Building Value on Heavy Institutional Demand

D.R. Horton Shares Surge on Big Money Buying

Institutional volumes reveal a lot. In the last two years, DHI has enjoyed heavy Big Money buying, which we believe to be institutional accumulation.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in DHI stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of discretionary names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a special tailwind going on with D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and healthy fundamentals make this company interesting. As you can see, DHI has had positive sales and EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+21.1%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+35.2%)

Source: FactSet

The one-year EPS outlook is estimated to increase by +9.4%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. DHI is gaining due to strong earnings performance.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

DHI has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times. The blue bars below show when DHI was a top pick cutting through the noise.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit. Today’s money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders.

D.R. Horton Price Prediction

The DHI rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in DHI at the time of publication.

