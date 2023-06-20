D.R. Horton Shares Attract Big Money

FXEmpire.com -

Home building stocks have rallied hard, in the face of sour sentiment. Big Money footprints tell the real story.

D.R. Horton Attracts Big Money Inflows

Want an edge in trading? Follow the Big Money.

What’s Big Money? Said simply, it’s when a stock rises due to institutional demand. Top stocks tend to attract savvy investors.

You see, fund managers are always looking to bet on the next outperforming stocks…the best in class. They spend countless hours sizing up companies, reading reports, speaking to analysts…you name it. When they find a company firing on all cylinders, they pounce in a big way.

The YTD action tells the story. Each green bar signals unusual buying volumes in DHI shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Very few stocks have charts this strong. Recent green bars suggest strong demand. But, what about the fundamental story?

D.R. Horton Fundamental Analysis

Next, it’s a good idea to check under the hood. I want to make sure the fundamental story is healthy too. As you can see, DHI has had positive sales and earnings growth the past 3 years:

3-year sales growth rate (+24.2%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+57.2%)

Source: FactSet

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary Big Money software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Check this out. D.R. Horton has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals for years. That means the stock has had buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times since 2015. The blue bars below show when DHI was a top pick:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of the MAPsignals process.

D.R. Horton Price Prediction

The DHI rally has been in place for years and recently. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no positions in DHI at the time of publication.

