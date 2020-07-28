US Markets
DHI

D.R. Horton scores quarterly revenue beat on home sales bounce

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue and orders, as record-low mortgage rates and a shift towards suburban living caused by the coronavirus crisis helped boost sales.

Adds details on quarterly orders and home deliveries

July 28 (Reuters) - No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue and orders, as record-low mortgage rates and a shift towards suburban living caused by the coronavirus crisis helped boost sales.

The U.S. housing sector has seen a fast recovery from the initial round of lockdowns that idled much of the economy, helped by rock bottom interest rates.

New home sales raced near a 13-year high last month, underpinned by borrowing costs at their lowest in almost half a century, with 30-year fixed mortgage rates averaging just above 3%.

The emergence of home offices and schooling has fueled demand for spacious homes in small metro areas, rural markets and less crowded suburbs of big cities, boosting home sales further for U.S. builders.

Analysts see D.R. Horton particularly well placed among U.S homebuilders due to it high exposure to affordable entry-level homes, which are now experiencing strong demand from first-time buyers.

D.R. Horton said orders, an indicator of future demand, jumped 38% to 21,519 homes in the third quarter ended June 30, beating the Wall Street's estimate of 14,853 units, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Home sales at D.R. Horton rose 10.5% to 17,642 homes in the third quarter topping analysts' expectation of 17,068 units.

Net income attributable to D.R. Horton rose about 33% to $630.7 million, or $1.72 per share, in the quarter, helped by a $38.1 million income tax benefit.

Total revenue rose to $5.39 billion, from $4.91 billion.

Analysts on average expected quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, on revenue $5.13 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Tomasz Janowski)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular