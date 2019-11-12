US Markets

D.R. Horton quarterly profit rises 8.4%

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

D.R. Horton Inc posted an 8.4% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the No. 1 U.S. homebuilder's sales continued to get a boost from low interest rates.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $505.3 million, or $1.35 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $466.1 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11.7% to $5.04 billion.

