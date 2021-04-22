US Markets
DHI

D.R. Horton quarterly profit nearly doubles as sales rise

Contributors
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

D.R. Horton Inc quarterly profit nearly doubled on Thursday, as strong housing demand and low mortgage rates boosted the top U.S. homebuilder's sales.

April 22 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N quarterly profit nearly doubled on Thursday, as strong housing demand and low mortgage rates boosted the top U.S. homebuilder's sales.

The company's profit was hit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $929.5 million, or $2.53 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $482.7 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular