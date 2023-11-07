News & Insights

Markets
DHI

D.R. Horton Q4 Net Income Declines; Homebuilding Revenue Down 6%

November 07, 2023 — 06:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) reported fourth quarter net income of $1.5 billion compared to $1.6 billion, prior year. Net income per share was $4.45 compared to $4.67. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenues in the fourth quarter increased 9% to $10.5 billion compared to $9.6 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $10.01 billion in revenue.

Homebuilding revenue for the fourth quarter decreased 6% to $8.8 billion. Homes closed in the quarter decreased 1% to 22,928 homes. At September 30, 2023, the company had 42,000 homes in inventory, of which 27,000 were unsold.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: consolidated revenues of approximately $36.0 billion to $37.0 billion; and Homes closed by homebuilding operations of 86,000 homes to 89,000 homes.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.