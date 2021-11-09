D.R. Horton profit jumps as house shortages fuel price surge

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N posted a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. homebuilder rose to $1.33 billion, or $3.7 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $829 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.