US Markets
DHI

D.R. Horton profit jumps as house shortages fuel price surge

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N posted a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. homebuilder rose to $1.33 billion, or $3.7 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $829 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular