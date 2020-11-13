D.R. Horton, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) defied analyst predictions to release its full-year results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.9% to hit US$20b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$6.41, some 8.4% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:DHI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, D.R. Horton's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$25.0b in 2021. This would be a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 22% to US$7.91. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$22.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.87 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about D.R. Horton's future following the latest results, with a decent improvement in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$83.33, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic D.R. Horton analyst has a price target of US$111 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$58.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting D.R. Horton's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that D.R. Horton is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around D.R. Horton's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for D.R. Horton going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for D.R. Horton that you should be aware of.

