D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.71, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $101.71, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.60 and a 132.11% increase over the 52 week low of $43.82.

DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.63. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 57.1%, compared to an industry average of 29.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

iShares Trust (ITB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 37.48% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 5.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.