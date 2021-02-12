D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $83.45, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.41 and a 227.13% increase over the 52 week low of $25.51.
DHI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.4. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.93%, compared to an industry average of 14%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Trust (ITB)
- First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)
- First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)
- First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is TUSA with an increase of 37.01% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 14.22%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.