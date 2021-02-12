D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $83.45, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.41 and a 227.13% increase over the 52 week low of $25.51.

DHI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.4. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.93%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB)

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TUSA with an increase of 37.01% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 14.22%.

