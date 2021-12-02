D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.76, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $97.76, representing a -8.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.89 and a 51.99% increase over the 52 week low of $64.32.

DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.43. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.76%, compared to an industry average of 41.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dhi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 11.08% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 3.96%.

