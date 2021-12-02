D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.76, the dividend yield is .92%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $97.76, representing a -8.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.89 and a 51.99% increase over the 52 week low of $64.32.
DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.43. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.76%, compared to an industry average of 41.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dhi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
- The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)
- First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
- First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).
The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 11.08% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 3.96%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.