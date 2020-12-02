D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.09, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $72.09, representing a -11.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.21 and a 182.6% increase over the 52 week low of $25.51.

DHI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.42. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.07%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

iShares Trust (ITB)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 30.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 4.59%.

