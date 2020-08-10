D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.38, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $68.38, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.29 and a 168.05% increase over the 52 week low of $25.51.

DHI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.76%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

iShares Trust (ITB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 95.36% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 5.06%.

