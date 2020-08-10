Dividends
DHI

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.38, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHI was $68.38, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.29 and a 168.05% increase over the 52 week low of $25.51.

DHI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). DHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports DHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.76%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DHI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • iShares Trust (ITB)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)
  • Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 95.36% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of DHI at 5.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHI

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular