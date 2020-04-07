D.R. Horton Inc says sales cancellations on the rise amid coronavirus crisis

April 7 (Reuters) - No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N said on Tuesday it has seen a rise in cancellations and a drop in sales orders in late March and early April due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which reported its preliminary results for the second quarter ended March, said it sold 14,539 homes in the quarter, up 8% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

