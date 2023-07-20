D.R. Horton (DHI) Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups 2023 View

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company gained more than 4.5% in the pre-market trading session on Jul 20.



On a year-over-year basis, although earnings declined, revenues increased. Notably, the company highlighted that the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points remains limited, and demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable. This tailwind has helped this Arlington, TX-based homebuilder to witness net sales order growth of 37% year over year in the fiscal third quarter.

Earnings, Revenue & Margin Discussion

DHI reported adjusted earnings of $3.90 per share for the fiscal third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 by 1.1% but decreasing 16.5% from the year-ago figure of $4.67.



Total revenues (Homebuilding, Forestar, Rental and Financial Services) came in at $9.73 billion, up 11% year over year. The reported figure topped the consensus mark of $8.35 billion by 16.4%.



The consolidated pre-tax margin contracted to 18.3% in the quarter from 24.8% a year ago.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Segment Details

Homebuilding revenues of $8.73 billion grew 5% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was $7.81 billion. Home sales were $8.7 billion, up from $8.3 billion reported a year ago. Home closings were up 8% from the prior-year quarter to 22,985 homes. Our estimate for the metric was 20,539 units.



Net sales orders were up 37% year over year to 22,879 homes. The value of net orders also improved 26% year over year to $8.7 billion. The cancelation rate (on gross sales orders) was 18%, down from 24% a year ago.



Order backlog of homes at the end of the fiscal third quarter was 19,186 homes, down 34% year over year. Moreover, the value of the backlog was down 38% from the prior year to $7.4 billion.



Financial Services’ revenues decreased 10.1% from the year-ago level to $228.5 million.



Forestar contributed $368.9 million to total quarterly revenues with 3,812 lots sold, reflecting an increase from $308.5 million in revenues generated a year ago on 3,473 lots sold.



The Rental business generated revenues of $667.1 million for the quarter, up from $109.7 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet Details

D.R. Horton’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $3.41 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $3.07 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2023. It had $2 billion of available capacity on the revolving credit facility at the end of 2022. Total homebuilding liquidity was $4.6 billion.



At the end of June 2023, DHI had 43,800 homes in inventory, of which 25,000 were unsold. D.R. Horton’s homebuilding land and lot portfolio totaled 555,100 lots at the fiscal third-quarter end. Of these, 25% were owned and 75% were controlled through land and lot purchase contracts.



At the end of Jun 30, 2023, homebuilding debt totaled $2.7 billion, with a homebuilding debt to total capital of 11.1%. The homebuilding debt includes $400 million of senior notes, which will mature in August 2023. The trailing 12-month return on equity was 24.3%.



D.R. Horton repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for $342.9 million during the fiscal third quarter. The company’s remaining stock repurchase authorization as of Jun 30, 2023, totaled $657.1 million.



The company paid dividends of $85.2 million during the quarter and announced a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on Aug 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on Aug 7.

Raised Fiscal 2023 Views

DHI now expects consolidated revenues to be in the range of $34.7-$35.1 billion, up from the prior expectation of $31.5-$33 billion. DHI reported $33.5 billion of revenues in fiscal 2022. Homes closed are anticipated within 82,800-83,300 units versus 77,000-80,000 units expected earlier.



For the Rental business, the company expects homes closed within 6,500-7,000 units versus prior guidance of 4,000-5,000 units. Fiscal 2023 cash flow from homebuilding operations on a consolidated basis is expected to be more than $3 billion.

Zacks Rank

Currently, D.R. Horton carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Peer Release

KB Home KBH reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended May 31, 2023). Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus mark in two consecutive quarters.



KBH’s net orders grew 1% in the quarter to 3,936 units from the prior year. The value of net orders, however, was down 11% from the year-ago quarter to $1.9 billion due to lower ASP. Sequentially, net orders grew 84% in units and 90% in value, respectively.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are as follows:



Beazer Homes USA BZH: This Atlanta, GA-based homebuilder designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings and Choice Plans names. An ample supply of lots and a more efficient and less leveraged balance sheet will drive growth.



BZH — a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock — has gained 131% this year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2023 and 2024 earnings has been upwardly revised by 11% and 4.2%, respectively, over the past 60 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 25.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lennar LEN: Based in Miami, FL, Lennar is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States. The company is benefiting from digital marketing initiatives and a dynamic pricing model. Also, land-lighter strategy and effective cost-control measures are added positives.



LEN — a Zacks Rank #1 stock — has gained 39.9% this year. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have increased to $12.65 per share from $9.76 per share over the past 60 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 18.4%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.