D.R. Horton (DHI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw D.R. Horton (DHI) ending at $157.82, denoting a +1.39% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 18, 2024. In that report, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $3.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.19%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.29 billion, indicating a 3.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.17 per share and a revenue of $36.64 billion, signifying shifts of +2.53% and +3.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. D.R. Horton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, D.R. Horton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.69.

It's also important to note that DHI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

