D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $148.60, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 23, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.86, indicating a 3.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.61 billion, up 4.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.18 per share and a revenue of $36.33 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.6% and +2.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Currently, D.R. Horton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, D.R. Horton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.4, so one might conclude that D.R. Horton is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that DHI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.