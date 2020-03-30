D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $36.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. At the same time, the Dow added 3.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 33.98% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 27.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 14.37% in that time.

DHI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect DHI to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.40 billion, up 7.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $19.21 billion, which would represent changes of +21.45% and +10.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. DHI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, DHI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.82.

Meanwhile, DHI's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

