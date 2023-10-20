D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the latest trading day at $100.66, indicating a -0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 7.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 7.65% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2023. On that day, D.R. Horton is projected to report earnings of $3.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.06 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower within the past month. D.R. Horton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, D.R. Horton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.12, which means D.R. Horton is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that DHI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

