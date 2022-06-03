D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $76, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 7.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

D.R. Horton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.54, up 48.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.07 billion, up 24.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.37 per share and revenue of $35.41 billion, which would represent changes of +52.23% and +27.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. D.R. Horton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D.R. Horton has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.99, which means D.R. Horton is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

