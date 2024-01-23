D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Dips on Q1 Earnings Miss, Orders Rise

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same.



Shares of the company plunged 6.1% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 23.



On a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines increased. The upside was backed by the supply of both new and existing homes as affordable price points remain limited, and robust housing demand supported by favorable demographics amid elevated inflation and mortgage/interest rates.

Earnings, Revenues & Margin Discussion

DHI reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share for the fiscal first quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 by 2.1% but improved 2% from the year-ago figure of $2.76.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Total revenues (Homebuilding, Forestar, Rental and Financial Services) came in at $7.73 billion, up 6.5% year over year. The reported figure topped the consensus mark of $7.72 billion by 1.4%.



The consolidated pre-tax margin came in at 16.1% for the quarter.

Segment Details

Homebuilding revenues of $7.3 billion increased 8.2% from the prior-year quarter. Home sales were $7.28 billion, up 8.5% from a year ago period. Home closings rose 11.5% from the prior year’s quarter to 19,340 homes.



Net sales orders were up 35% year over year to 18,069 homes. The value of net orders also increased 38.7% year over year to $6.8 billion. The cancellation rate (on gross sales orders) was 19%, down from 27% a year ago.



Order backlog of homes at the end of the fiscal first quarter was 13,965 homes, down 11.4% year over year. Moreover, the value of the backlog was down 12.5% from the prior year to $5.4 billion.



Financial Services’ revenues decreased 40.6% from the year-ago level to $192.6 million.



Forestar contributed $305.9 million to total quarterly revenues with 3,150 lots sold, indicating growth from $216.7 million in revenues generated a year ago on 2,263 lots sold.



The Rental business generated revenues of $195.3 million for the quarter compared with $216.7 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet Details

D.R. Horton’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $3.34 billion as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $3.9 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. It had $3.1 billion of available capacity on the revolving credit facility at the end of 2023. Total homebuilding liquidity was $6.4 billion.



At the end of December 2023, DHI had 42,600 homes in inventory, of which 28,000 were unsold. D.R. Horton’s homebuilding land and lot portfolio totaled 607,200 lots at the end of the first fiscal quarter. Of these, 24% were owned and 76% were controlled through land and lot purchase contracts.



At the end of first-quarter fiscal 2024, debt totaled $5.3 billion, with a debt to total capital of 18.6%. The trailing 12-month return on equity was 21.8%.



D.R. Horton repurchased 3.3 million shares of common stock for $398.3 million during the fiscal first quarter. In October 2023, its board authorized $1.5 billion shares of common stock, replacing the previous authorization ($32.8 million remaining of $234.0 million at the time of authorization due to repurchases made subsequent to year-end). The remaining stock repurchase authorization on Dec 31, 2023, was $1.3 billion.

Fiscal 2024 Views Updated

DHI raised the upper limit of its previously expected consolidated revenues by 0.3 billion to $36-$37.3 billion range. Homes closed are now anticipated within 87,000-90,000 units from the previously projected 86,000-89,000 units. The income tax rate is expected to be nearly 24%.



Fiscal 2024 cash flow from homebuilding operations is expected to be nearly $3 billion. Share repurchases are projected at approximately $1.5 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, D.R. Horton carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Century Communities, Inc. CCS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings estimates for 2024 have increased to $8.78 per share from $8.59 over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CCS — a Greenwood Village, CO-based homebuilder — surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 45.3%. Earnings for 2024 are expected to grow 18.1% year over year.



Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH, based in Jacksonville, FL, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Dream Finders Homes’ earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2024 have increased to $2.81 from $2.62 over the past 60 days. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average being 131.6%. Earnings for 2024 are expected to grow 12.2% year over year.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, an Atlanta, GA-based homebuilder, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



PHM’s EPS estimates for 2024 have increased to $11.37 from $11.30 over the past 60 days. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 21%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.