D.R. Horton (DHI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $158.37, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 2.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 18, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.09, indicating a 13.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.28 billion, indicating a 3.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.20 per share and a revenue of $36.67 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.75% and +3.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for D.R. Horton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. At present, D.R. Horton boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, D.R. Horton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.76.

Meanwhile, DHI's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.