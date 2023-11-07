D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

D.R. Horton (DHI) reported $10.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $4.45 for the same period compares to $4.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.98, the EPS surprise was +11.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Homes Closed : 22,928 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 23,210.

: 22,928 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 23,210. Net sales order - Homes sold : 18,939 compared to the 19,658 average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 18,939 compared to the 19,658 average estimate based on 13 analysts. Sales order backlog - Value : $5.92 billion versus $6.19 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $5.92 billion versus $6.19 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Net sales order - Value : $7.25 billion compared to the $7.46 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $7.25 billion compared to the $7.46 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Homes closed - Northwest : 1,328 compared to the 1,279 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,328 compared to the 1,279 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding : $8.78 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $8.84 billion.

: $8.78 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $8.84 billion. Revenues- Rental : $1.39 billion versus $895.57 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6473% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $895.57 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6473% change. Revenues- Financial Services : $219.50 million compared to the $203.74 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.6% year over year.

: $219.50 million compared to the $203.74 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.6% year over year. Revenues- Homebuilding : $8.80 billion versus $8.87 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

: $8.80 billion versus $8.87 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding : $17.10 million compared to the $26.90 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.

: $17.10 million compared to the $26.90 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year. Revenues- Forestar : $549.70 million versus $352.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.1% change.

: $549.70 million versus $352.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.1% change. Revenues From- Eliminations: -$448.20 million versus -$274.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.4% change.

Shares of D.R. Horton have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

