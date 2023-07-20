D.R. Horton (DHI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

D.R. Horton (DHI) reported $9.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $3.90 for the same period compares to $4.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.82, the EPS surprise was +38.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales order - Homes sold : 22879 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 21405.29.

: 22879 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 21405.29. Homes Closed : 22985 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 20591.39.

: 22985 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 20591.39. Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog : 19186 compared to the 20323.26 average estimate based on 15 analysts.

: 19186 compared to the 20323.26 average estimate based on 15 analysts. Sales order backlog - Value : $7.45 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $7.82 billion.

: $7.45 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $7.82 billion. Net sales order - Value : $8.72 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $7.97 billion.

: $8.72 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $7.97 billion. Revenues- Rental : $667.10 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $273.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +508.1%.

: $667.10 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $273.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +508.1%. Revenues- Financial Services : $228.50 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $216.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.

: $228.50 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $216.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%. Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding : $8.73 billion versus $7.75 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $8.73 billion versus $7.75 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenues- Homebuilding : $8.70 billion compared to the $7.75 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $8.70 billion compared to the $7.75 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding : $30.50 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $22.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +167.5%.

: $30.50 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $22.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +167.5%. Revenues- Forestar : $368.90 million versus $205.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $368.90 million versus $205.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Revenues From- Eliminations: -$272.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$244.58 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for D.R. Horton here>>>



Shares of D.R. Horton have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

