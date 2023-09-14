D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $115.20, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D.R. Horton as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.97, down 14.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.06 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.27 per share and revenue of $34.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.62% and +4.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. D.R. Horton is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.58.

Investors should also note that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

