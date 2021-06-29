D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $90.51, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5.99% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DHI to post earnings of $2.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.18 billion, up 33.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.51 per share and revenue of $27.39 billion, which would represent changes of +63.96% and +34.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. DHI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DHI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.1, which means DHI is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.