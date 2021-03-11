D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $83.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 0.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 67.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.19 billion, up 37.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $26.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.03% and +28.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DHI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DHI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.

Investors should also note that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.