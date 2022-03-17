D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $83.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 4.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

D.R. Horton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, D.R. Horton is projected to report earnings of $3.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.62 billion, up 18.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.80 per share and revenue of $35.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.48% and +27.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. D.R. Horton is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D.R. Horton has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.31.

Meanwhile, DHI's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

