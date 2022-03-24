D.R. Horton (DHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $78.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 0.5% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D.R. Horton as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $3.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.62 billion, up 18.17% from the prior-year quarter.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.80 per share and revenue of $35.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.48% and +27.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. D.R. Horton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D.R. Horton has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.09.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

