D.R. Horton (DHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $74.40, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 10.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D.R. Horton as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, D.R. Horton is projected to report earnings of $4.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.11 billion, up 25.03% from the year-ago period.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.26 per share and revenue of $35.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.27% and +26.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower within the past month. D.R. Horton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D.R. Horton has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.52, which means D.R. Horton is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

