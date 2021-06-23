D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $89.66, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 2.38% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

DHI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DHI to post earnings of $2.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.18 billion, up 33.17% from the year-ago period.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.51 per share and revenue of $27.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.96% and +34.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher within the past month. DHI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, DHI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.

Investors should also note that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

