D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $91.33, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 8.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

DHI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, up 62.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.13 billion, up 32.23% from the year-ago period.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.39 per share and revenue of $27.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.09% and +33.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher within the past month. DHI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note DHI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.05.

Meanwhile, DHI's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

