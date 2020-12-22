D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $72.32, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.17% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DHI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DHI to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.64 billion, up 40.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.92 per share and revenue of $25.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.56% and +25.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DHI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DHI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.35.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.