D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $73.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 0.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DHI is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.79 billion, up 16.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.90 per share and revenue of $19.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.53% and +12.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DHI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.67.

Investors should also note that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

