D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $85.40, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D.R. Horton as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $3.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.61 billion, up 18.06% from the year-ago period.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.80 per share and revenue of $35.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.48% and +26.21%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.93% higher within the past month. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, D.R. Horton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.39, which means D.R. Horton is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

