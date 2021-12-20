D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $101.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 0.83% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D.R. Horton as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2022. On that day, D.R. Horton is projected to report earnings of $2.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.81 billion, up 14.77% from the year-ago period.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.23 per share and revenue of $33.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.72% and +21.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.66% higher. D.R. Horton is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note D.R. Horton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.56, which means D.R. Horton is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

