D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $108.02, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 12.13% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

D.R. Horton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, D.R. Horton is projected to report earnings of $2.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.81 billion, up 14.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.23 per share and revenue of $33.71 billion, which would represent changes of +24.72% and +21.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.85% higher within the past month. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note D.R. Horton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

