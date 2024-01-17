D.R. Horton (DHI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

D.R. Horton (DHI) ended the recent trading session at $151.96, demonstrating a -0.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 1.83% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 23, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.88, indicating a 4.35% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.62 billion, indicating a 5.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $36.48 billion, which would represent changes of +2.24% and +2.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. Currently, D.R. Horton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, D.R. Horton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

We can additionally observe that DHI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.