D.R. Horton (DHI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

D.R. Horton said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $107.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1667 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHI is 0.32%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 393,581K shares. The put/call ratio of DHI is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is $111.59. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.71% from its latest reported closing price of $107.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is $28,506MM, a decrease of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 1,876K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 7.28% over the last quarter.

SWPPX - Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund holds 593K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 40.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 99.79% over the last quarter.

IFM Investors Pty holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 22.17% over the last quarter.

SCHX - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 265K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 16.24% over the last quarter.

D.R. Horton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.