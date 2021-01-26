D.R. Horton (DHI) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Lifts View, Stock Up

D.R. Horton, Inc.’s DHI shares climbed 1.3% after it reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues handily beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The homebuilder also increased its full-year expectations, reflecting the company’s industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and diverse product offerings across multiple brands.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

D.R. Horton reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 by 24.4% and increased 84% from the year-ago period.



Total revenues (Homebuilding, Forestar and Financial Services) came in at $5.93 billion, up 47.6% year over year. The reported figure beat the consensus mark by 6.1%.

Home Closings and Orders

Homebuilding revenues of $5.72 billion increased 47% from the prior-year quarter. Home sales also increased 47.7% year over year to $5.69 billion, aided by higher home deliveries. Land/lot sales and other revenues were $19.9 million, up from $19.7 million a year ago.



Home closings increased 45% from the prior-year quarter to 18,739 homes and 48% in value to $5.7 billion. It recorded growth across all regions, namely East, Midwest, Southeast, and South Central, Southwest and West.



Quarterly net sales orders increased 56% year over year to 20,418 homes. Sales orders registered growth in all geographic regions served. Value of net orders also improved 62% year over year to $6.4 billion. The cancellation rate was 18%, lower than 20% a year ago.



Order backlog of homes at quarter-end was 28,487 homes, up 107% year over year. The value of backlog was up 111% from the prior year to $8.9 billion.



Revenues from the Financial Services segment increased 82% from the year-ago level to $187.2 million.



Forestar contributed $307.1 million to its total quarterly revenues, reflecting a notable improvement from $247.2 million a year ago.

Margins

The company’s consolidated pre-tax margin expanded 440 basis points to 17.4%.

Balance Sheet Details

D.R. Horton’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $2.47 billion as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $3.04 billion at fiscal 2020-end.



At fiscal first quarter-end, it had $2.1 billion of unrestricted homebuilding cash and $1.8 billion of available capacity. Total homebuilding liquidity was $3.9 billion.



As of Dec 31, 2020, homebuilding debt totaled $2.6 billion, with homebuilding debt to total capital was 17.3%. The trailing 12-month return on equity was 24.4%.



D.R. Horton repurchased 1 million shares of common stock for $69.8 million during the fiscal first quarter. The company’s remaining stock repurchase authorization — which has no expiration date — as of Dec 31, 2020 was $465.5 million.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance Raised

Total revenues are now expected in the range of $25.2-$25.8 billion, up from the earlier expectation of $24-25 billion. Homes closed are expected within 80,000-82,000 units (up from the prior expectation of 77,000-80,000 units). Income tax rate is anticipated to be 23-23.5% versus 24% expected earlier.

Currently, D.R. Horton, which shares space with PulteGroup Inc. PHM, NVR, Inc. NVR and Lennar Corporation LEN in the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



