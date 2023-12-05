D.R. Horton (DHI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with D.R. Horton (DHI) standing at $130.73, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 10.85% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 9.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.89, up 4.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.61 billion, up 4.78% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.22 per share and revenue of $36.34 billion, indicating changes of +2.89% and +2.47%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for D.R. Horton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.57% increase. D.R. Horton presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note D.R. Horton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.98 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DHI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

