D.R. Horton (DHI) Acquires Riggins Custom Homes for $170M

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI acquired one of the largest builders in Northwest Arkansas, Riggins Custom Homes. The company expects to pay $170 million for the acquisition, which will expand its local start-up market position in Northwest Arkansas.



Shares of D.R. Horton gained 3.5% during the trading session on Dec 15, 2022.



The acquisition of Riggins Custom Homes and related assets will add approximately 3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory and 173 homes in sales order backlog to D.R. Horton’s portfolio.



The company will integrate Riggins Custom Homes' operations with the current D.R. Horton platform in Northwest Arkansas. Notably, Riggins Custom Homes closed 153 homes (generating $48 million in revenues), with an average home size of 1,925 square feet and an average sales price of $313,600, during the trailing 12 months that ended Nov 30, 2022.

Accretive Acquisitions: a Growth Driver

Acquisitions have been an important part of D.R. Horton’s growth strategy. The company is fast acquiring homebuilding companies in desirable markets. The company’s strong cash position and low debt/capital ratio allowed it to make strategic land purchases even during the downturn, giving it a significant competitive advantage.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company invested $2.2 billion in lots, land and development, of which $1.2 billion was for finished lots, $570 million for land development and $390 million was allotted to acquire land. Again, second-quarter homebuilding investments in lots, land and development totaled $2.1 billion, of which $1.2 billion was for finished lots, $630 million was for land development and $260 million was to acquire land.



For the third quarter, the company invested $1.75 billion in lots, land and development, of which $890 billion was for finished lots, $680 million for land development and $180 million was allotted to acquire land. For the fourth quarter, the company invested $1.5 billion in lots, land and development, of which $780 billion was for finished lots, $560 million for land development and $150 million was allotted to acquire land.



The company has selectively invested in attractively-priced land and lots in the past few years, allowing it to bring new attractive communities in desirable markets. D.R. Horton’s well-stocked supply of land, plots and homes provide it with a strong competitive position to meet the demand in future quarters, thereby growing sales and home closings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D.R. Horton's stock has gained 23.8% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 16.8% rise. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 1.7% in fiscal 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

D.R. Horton currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Construction sector are CRH plc CRH, Janus International Group, Inc. JBI and United Rentals, Inc. URI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



CRH manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, insulation and other building materials.



CRH’s expected earnings growth rate for 2022 is 22.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year and next-year earnings has improved to $3.98 per share and $3.43 per share from $3.46 per share and $3.42 per share, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Headquartered in Temple, GA, Janus manufactures and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions. Solid backlog levels, an impressive project pipeline, productivity improvements and commercial actions, including pricing, are expected to drive growth. The company is expected to benefit from its one-stop-shop offering with a leading market share in self-storage doors and related design and installation services.



Janus’ earnings for 2022 are expected to rise 21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year and next-year earnings has improved to 75 cents per share and 88 cents per share from 69 cents per share and 80 cents per share, respectively, over the past 30 days.



United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in the United States, Canada and Europe.



URI’s expected earnings growth rates for 2022 and 2023 are 47.3% and 12.5%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year and next-year earnings has improved to $32.50 per share and $36.57 per share from $32.41 per share and $36.27 per share, respectively, over the past 30 days.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.