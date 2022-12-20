D.R. Horton (DHI) Acquires Riggins Custom Homes for $107M (Revised)

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI has acquired one of the largest builders in Northwest Arkansas, Riggins Custom Homes. The company expects to pay $107 million for the acquisition, which will expand its local start-up market position in Northwest Arkansas.



Shares of D.R. Horton have gained 3.5% during the trading session on Dec 15, 2022.



The acquisition of Riggins Custom Homes and related assets will add approximately 3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory and 173 homes in sales order backlog to D.R. Horton’s portfolio.



The company will integrate the Riggins operations with the current D.R. Horton platform in Northwest Arkansas. Notably, Riggins closed 153 homes (generating $48 million in revenues) with an average home size of 1,925 square feet and an average sales price of $313,600, during the trailing 12 months that ended Nov 30, 2022.

Accretive Acquisitions: a Growth Driver

Acquisitions have been an important part of D.R. Horton’s growth strategy. The company is fast acquiring homebuilding companies in desirable markets. The company’s strong cash position and low debt/capital ratio allowed it to make strategic land purchases even during the downturn, giving it a significant competitive advantage.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company invested $2.2 billion in lots, land and development, of which $1.2 billion was for finished lots, $570 million for land development and $390 million was allotted to acquire land. Again, second-quarter homebuilding investments in lots, land and development totaled $2.1 billion, of which $1.2 billion was for finished lots, $630 million was for land development and $260 million was to acquire land.



For the third quarter, the company invested $1.75 billion in lots, land and development, of which $890 million was for finished lots, $680 million for land development and $180 million was allotted to acquire land. For the fourth quarter, the company invested $1.5 billion in lots, land and development, of which $780 million was for finished lots, $560 million for land development and $150 million was allotted to acquire land.



The company has selectively invested in attractively-priced land and lots in the past few years, allowing it to bring new attractive communities in desirable markets. D.R. Horton’s well-stocked supply of land, plots and homes provide it with a strong competitive position to meet the demand in future quarters, thereby growing sales and home closings.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D.R. Horton stock has gained 23.5% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 19.3% rise. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 1.7% in fiscal 2023.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on December 16, 2022, should no longer be relied upon.)

