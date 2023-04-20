D.R. Horton At New High As Q2 Results, Outlook Come In Above View

(RTTNews) - Shares of home builder D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) touched a new high of $110.36 Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected results in the second quarter. The company's full-year revenue outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Profit in the second quarter was $942.2 million or $2.73 per share, down from $1.436 billion or $4.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.93 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $7.973 billion, slightly lower than $7.999 billion. The consensus estimate was for $6.47 billion.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $31.5 billion- $33.0 billion. Analysts' estimates stands at $28.5 billion.

DHI is trading currently at $109.64.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.