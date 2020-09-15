D.G. Yuengling, Molson Coors Launch Long-term Brewing Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Brewery D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. and Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP, TPX.TO) on Tuesday launched a long-term brewing partnership, which will bring Yuengling's beer to millions more people outside of their East Coast footprint.

This partnership will allow the distribution of Yuengling beers to expand further west for the first time in history. The formal announcement will be made at a press conference today.

The joint venture between Yuengling and Molson Coors will oversee any new market expansion beyond the 191 year old brewer's existing 22 state footprint plus any future New England expansion.

The partnership is expected to begin by launching in the second half of 2021 and will be governed by a board of directors, consisting evenly of Yuengling and Molson Coors family members and executives. D.G. Yuengling will remain a family-owned business and the existing company will operate separately from the joint venture with Molson Coors.

The Yuengling family will work closely with the Coors and Molson brewing families, and the Molson Coors Beverage Co., to brew Yuengling products and expand their geographic footprint as an extension of America's Oldest Brewery.

