D.E. Shaw's largest hedge fund gains nearly 20% in 2020

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - D.E. Shaw's largest hedge fund gained 19.4% after fees last year, almost doubling its returns from the previous year during a period of wild and unexpected business conditions.

Gains were fueled mainly by systematic and discretionary strategies, a person familiar with the returns but not authorized to discuss them publicly said. The broader stock market index S&P 500 .SPX gained 16% last year.

In 2019, the Composite fund, D.E. Shaw's flagship multi-strategy portfolio, gained 10.4%.

Since its launch in 2001, the Composite fund returned an annualized net 11.7% and had one down year.

D.E. Shaw invests roughly $55 billion in assets.

The New York-based hedge fund raised $2 billion in new money for the Composite fund in April, not long after fear about the coronavirus sparked a deep stock market sell-off.

Although the fund had stopped accepting new capital in the middle of 2013, the firm raised fresh cash last year when its portfolio managers saw new opportunities in the market.

D.E. Shaw's Oculus Fund, a more macro-oriented multi-strategy portfolio, gained 25.4% last year, after an 11.7% gain in 2019.

In its 16 years of operation, Oculus has returned an annualized 12.5% and never had a losing year.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alexander Smith)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.